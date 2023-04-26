AP Inter Results 2023 Released: How to Check Intermediate 1st & 2nd Year Results Online on Manabadi

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, along with Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana, will be releasing the results for Intermediate first year, second year, and vocational courses on April 26 at around 6 pm. The results can be checked on the official websites. According to reports, the IPE result will be announced at a hotel on MG Road in Vijayawada. The first year inter exams were conducted from March 15 to April 6, and the second year inter exams were held between March 16 and April 4.

To check the AP Inter Results 2023 on Manabadi, follow these steps:

Go to the official websites - results.apcfss.in and bie.ap.gov.in or manabadi.com.

Click on the "Results" tab provided on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and date of birth as required.

View and download your result for future reference.