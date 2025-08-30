AP Minister Narayana Promises Development in Nellore

AP Municipal Administration Minister Narayana visited Nellore to inaugurate a road at the 15th Division Round Thumu. Speaking at the event, he emphasised that good governance involves understanding and fulfilling people's needs.

Narayana announced plans to provide drinking water to every household in Nellore through six water plants. He also mentioned efforts to construct additional bridges in the district and revealed proposals for an underpass bridge at the railway track.

The minister assured that drain work would be completed within ten months, promising renewed focus on local infrastructure development.