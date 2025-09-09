AP offering better sops to attract industries: Lokesh

Coimbatore: Minister for education, IT, and electronics Nara Lokesh said that the state is offering superior incentives and low-cost land to attract major industries. Speaking at the India Today Conclave on ‘Attracting Investment for the Sunrise State,’ Lokesh emphasised that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu acts as a “brand ambassador” for the state, drawing in significant investments.

He said that the state’s industry-friendly environment is a key reason for companies like TCS to invest. ”We’ve offered land to TCS for just 99 paise [per unit] to help create 25,000 jobs. This is essential to compete with states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” he explained.

On the challenges posed by Trump-era tariffs, the minister said the government would support the state’s aquaculture sector while also seeking alternative markets in Russia, China, and Europe. He stressed the importance of turning challenges into opportunities. Responding to a question on political retribution, Lokesh said the government would not engage in revenge politics. ”We will not put anyone in jail just because they wronged us. However, if a mistake is made, my father, Chandrababu Naidu, would not spare even me,” he said, emphasising a commitment to transparent and fair governance.

Lokesh also said that the new government comprises 50 per cent first-time MLAs and 17 new ministers, bringing a fresh, dedicated generation into politics.

The minister noted that Andhra Pradesh is competing with more developed states in attracting investment. He highlighted the allocation of 200 acres for the space sector and mentioned that after being rejected by Karnataka, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was invited to Andhra Pradesh.

On capital city Amaravati, Lokesh said land for the city was procured with the full consent of 35,000 farmers, and the city is being built with world-class infrastructure. He drew a parallel to the initial scepticism toward Hyderabad’s Cyberabad project, which has since created millions of jobs.

He also announced that India’s first 158-bit quantum computer will arrive in Amaravati in January. The state is also preparing to launch a new skill portal to boost employment.