AP SSC Exam Results Released: Girls Excel Again

In a much-anticipated announcement, the results of the 10th class public examinations were revealed on Wednesday, April 23, by IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh at 10 am. Students across the state, eager to assess their performance, can access the results on the official website, as well as the TV9 Telugu website. Results can also be obtained by using the Manamitra WhatsApp service or the Leap app. To receive results via WhatsApp, students should send a message saying ‘Hi’ to the number 9552300009 and select the educational services option to view the 10th class exam results. Entering the hall ticket number will provide instant access to results in a PDF format.

As has been the trend in previous years, girls have once again demonstrated remarkable performance, achieving the highest pass rates across nearly all districts. For the academic year 2024-25, a total of 619,275 regular students took part in the public examinations, with 564,064 opting for English medium and 51,069 for Telugu medium. The examinations were conducted from March 17 to April 1, with the evaluation of answer sheets occurring swiftly between April 3 and April 9. Remarkably, the entire evaluation process was completed within just seven days, allowing for the prompt announcement of results.

Additionally, Minister Nara Lokesh also announced the results for Open School 10th and Intermediate students on the same day. These results can similarly be accessed on the official website and the TV9 Telugu website, with 30,334 general students participating in the Open School exams.