AP to receive rains for three days amid low pressure system in Bay of Bengal

A low pressure area has developed in the northwest Bay of Bengal, centred over Odisha, with a surface circulation extending to a height of 7.6 km. Meteorological experts suggest that the system is likely to strengthen, creating favourable conditions for the advance of the southwest monsoon, which is expected to spread across Andhra Pradesh in the next three days.

Due to the influence of this low pressure system, heavy rainfall is anticipated in one or two locations along the coast over the coming days. Officials have forecasted heavy rains for several districts, including Parvati Puram, Manyam, Alluri, and Eluru, within the next 24 hours. Additionally, light to moderate showers are expected across many coastal areas for the next five days, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some regions. Strong gusty winds are also predicted along the coastline.

Fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea during this period. In the last 24 hours, Vizianagaram has recorded 34 mm of rainfall. The monsoon has reached as far as Kavali, with favourable prospects for further advancement. While some areas have yet to experience the monsoon, there have been occurrences of sunny weather and pre-monsoon rains in those regions. Jagannadha Kumar, an officer at the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, noted that thunderstorms may also be expected sporadically.

