AP will gain Rs. 8K-cr from GST 2.0: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Monday told the Assembly that Andhra Pradesh will gain around Rs 8,000 crore from the new GST reforms, which he described as a game changer for the state’s future.

Naidu announced that GST Utsav will be held across the state from Dasara to Diwali, with 65,000 meetings planned in four weeks to spread awareness about the reforms. He said pamphlets will be distributed to every household, explaining how GST benefits agriculture, trade, and daily life.

The Chief Minister said the reforms would strengthen Made in India brand and support campaigns like swadeshi products. “Consumption of household goods is rising. Buying Indian products is not just a transaction, it is a guarantee for the development of our society,” he said.

Naidu stressed that the new GST system would cut costs for small traders, give a boost to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and help local brands grow into international names. “It will contribute to a self-reliant economy and push us closer to Swarna Andhra,” he said.

He also announced a 30-day action plan to implement the reforms, guided by a ministerial sub-committee led by ministers Nara Lokesh, Payyavula Keshav, Vangalapudi Anita, and Kandula Durgesh. Explaining about the extensive outreach programme on GST 2.0 which saw indirect tax slabs getting reduced to two (5 per cent and 18 per cent), the Chief Minister said awareness meetings will be held at 15,000 village secretariats, 10,000 farmers’ service centres and in educational institutions on October 7 and 8.

Similar sessions will be held in health and wellness centres on October 9, and for building workers at 850 centres on October 11. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called it Super GST, Super Savings.

The benefits must reach the poor, the middle class, and every household. Progressive policies like this will transform lives and help Andhra Pradesh move towards Swarna Andhra,” Naidu said.

He added that the campaign will also use media, hoardings, podcasts, and celebrity endorsements to reach the widest audience. “People should celebrate this festive season with joy and with confidence in the future,” he said.