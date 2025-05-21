APCC chief launches an indefinite hunger strike in support of VSP workers

Live
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila Reddy launched an indefinite hunger strike to extend support to the ongoing workers strike at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila Reddy launched an indefinite hunger strike to extend support to the ongoing workers strike at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) the relay hunger strike camp here on Wednesday.
She has already warned the government to reinstate 2,000 contract workers who were removed in recent times with immediate effect and issued an ultimatum to the plant management.
However, as there was no response from the management so far, she reached the hunger strike camp located at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam directly from the airport on Wednesday and commenced the hunger strike.
Trade union leaders and employees encouraged Sharmila's intervention in the strike and accompanying her in the deeksha.