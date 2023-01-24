APEAPCET 2023 schedule released, exams to be conducted from May 15

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET) will be conducted from May 15 for admissions in engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses in the state. To this extent, the Higher Education Council released the schedule on Monday. As a part of EAPCET, the exam will be conducted from May 15 to 22 for MPC stream while BiPC stream the exam is scheduled on May 23rd, 24th and 25th respectively.

The higher education council has also finalised the schedules of other entrance exams to be conducted for admission to various higher education courses in the state. ECET, PGCET, ICET, LAWCET, EDCET, PGCET, RCET are conducted earlier than before and schedules have been designed to complete admissions quickly.

In the past, due to the delay in the conduct of the entrance exams due to Corona, the academic year was altered. This situation is present not only in our state but in the entire country. Against this backdrop, the Board of Higher Education has formulated various sets of schedules for the 2023-24 academic year to complete the entrance examinations much earlier than in the past. As a result, this academic year has been allowed to fall into a groove.

This time, the EAPCET exams will be started two months earlier than last year, i.e. from May 15. This will complete the entire process including admissions by the end of June followed by start of classes from July.