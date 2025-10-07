Apollo University student receives NSS award from President

Chittoor: D Reddy Jeeshnu, a student of Apollo University, Chittoor, has brought rare national recognition to the institution by receiving National Service Scheme (NSS) Best Volunteer Award for the year 2022–23. The prestigious award was presented by President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Jeeshnu is currently pursuing his second year of MBA at School of Management, The Apollo University. Actively involved in social service, he has initiated and participated in numerous community development programmes, especially in rural areas. His service includes awareness campaigns on health, environmental conservation, blood donation, cleanliness drives, and women’s welfare.

So far, Jeeshnu has planted over 11,130 saplings and organised several blood donation camps, donating blood 21 times himself.

In recognition of his dedication to social service, he had earlier received the Best NSS Volunteer Award from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.