Are strict laws needed to ensure MLAs attend Assembly sessions?

Former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his 10 YSRCP MLAs had boycotted the Assembly as the Speaker has refused to give the status of LoP to Jagan as they do not have the required strength in Assembly. The decision of YSRCP not to attend the Assembly has come in for sharp criticism from the TDP and alliance partners and the APCC chief Y S Sharmila. The TDP-led alliance is demanding that rules be amended to disqualify those who continuously boycott the Assembly. Y S Sharmila has demanded her brother’s resignation in case he lacks the boldness to attend the Assembly session and question the NDA alliance government’s “anti-people policies”. The Hans India presents the people’s voice here on this issue.

The people elect MLAs to go to the assembly and

The people elect MLAs to go to the assembly and speak on their issues. In a democracy, the will of the people is paramount. If an MLA stops attending the Assembly citing political reasons, and starts pursuing own agenda, it amounts to treason. The power to recall such MLAs should lie with the people. Disciplinary action should also be taken against public representatives who are absent from the legislature. Changes in the law should be made to ensure this.

Sarma Mantripraga,Rajamahendravaram

The best traditions of the British Parliament

The best traditions of the British Parliament, particularly in the House of Commons, are exemplary. Every legislature should consider the rules regarding members’ conduct. The Speaker should have full authority to take disciplinary action against members who fail to attend the sessions. Modern MLAs and MPs should take inspiration from great parliamentarians like Ram Manohar Lohia and Somnath Chatterjee, who were always present in the House. Every public representative should also receive training on the responsibilities and behavior expected of them in the legislature.

P Srinivasa Rao,senior advocate and asst. professor in Law College, Rajamahendravaram

By boycotting the Assembly, YSRCP MLAs have com

By boycotting the Assembly, YSRCP MLAs have completely ignored their duties and responsibilities. Instead of raising public issues in the Assembly, their decision to keep away is neglecting their duty. Elected YSRCP MLAs should remember their accountability to the people of their constituencies. Such actions undermine the trust placed in them by voters. It’s crucial for leaders to represent citizens’ concerns over political gestures like boycotts.

K Giribabu,real estate business, Tirupati

It is not correct for MLAs to continue in their

It is not correct for MLAs to continue in their post if they do not attend the Assembly sessions continuously. If the MLAs are uninterested to attend the Assembly, it will be better for them to resign and if they do not quit on their own, Speaker should disqualify them.

D T Harikrishna,professional photographer, Nellore

The absence of YSRCP MLAs from legislative sess

The absence of YSRCP MLAs from legislative sessions highlights their irresponsibility. Elected representatives must raise constituency issues in the Assembly, not prioritise personal or political gains. Leaders with ethics never neglect their duties. Citizens should question absentee MLAs during their visits and ensure accountability. To protect democracy, absent lawmakers should face disqualification for two terms, fostering a sense of responsibility and respect for public trust.

D Reddeppa Naidu,lecturer, Chittoor