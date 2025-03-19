Arrangements reviewed for CM’s visit

TIRUPATI: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar will be visiting Tirupati and Tirumala on March 20 and 21. Ahead of this visit, the District Collector, along with Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju and Airport Director D Bhoominathan, conducted a security review meeting at Tirupati Airport as part of the Advance Security Liaison (ASL) preparations.

Officials from various departments attended the meeting to ensure a seamless visit of the Chief Minister.

The Collector stressed the importance of coordination among officials to avoid any lapses during the CM’s visit. According to the itinerary, Chandrababu Naidu will arrive at Tirupati Airport at 9.30 pm on Thursday and proceed to Sri Padmavathi Guest House in Tirumala by road. On March 21 morning, he will offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple and then depart from Tirumala at 2.00 pm, returning to the Airport for his onward journey.

The Health Department has been instructed to arrange special medical teams, including advanced life support ambulances. Fire safety, sanitation and convoy vehicle arrangements were also reviewed. Officials were directed to ensure meticulous execution of their assigned responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by ASPs Ravi Manoharachari and B Nagabhushan Rao, Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, DMHO Balaji Naik, District Fire Officer Ramanaiah, airport officials, and tahsildar Suresh Babu, among others.