Assistant professor of SRKR awarded PhD
Bhimavaram: Assistant Professor (Mechanical) Dr Kotteda Tarun Kumar of SRKR Engineering College has been awarded the PhD degree by NIT-Jalandhar, informed college principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju.
Secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma felicitated the assistant professor on behalf of the college management on the college premises on Thursday.
