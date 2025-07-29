Awareness programme on traffic rules, women’s safety held

Rajamahendravaram: An awareness programme on traffic rules, women’s safety, and protection from cybercrime was conducted by the police department at Jasti Bullammai Degree College on Monday, following the directions of East Godavari District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore.

Traffic Circle Inspector Abdul Nabi addressed the students and said that many accidents occur due to a lack of awareness about traffic rules. He urged everyone to strictly follow traffic regulations. He emphasised that youth above 18 years must hold a valid driving licence, both riders on two-wheelers should wear helmets, and overspeeding must be avoided.

Women Police Station Circle Inspector K Mangadevi explained the legal protections available for women and girls, and stressed the importance of self-defence awareness. She advised students to be cautious while using social media, avoid chatting with strangers, and refrain from clicking on suspicious links and downloading unknown applications.

For any emergencies related to women’s safety, she advised dialling the toll-free number 112.

The district cyber cell team educated students about the dangers of fake loan apps and investment scams. They explained how to protect personal information from cybercriminals and advised that in case of any cybercrime, victims should immediately dial the toll-free number 1930 or lodge a complaint on the website www.cybercrime.gov.in.

Women Police Station Sub-Inspector Amina Begum, Cyber Cell officers YSV Suresh and D Mahesh also participated in the programme.