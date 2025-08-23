BC hostels to get 244 new Class-4 staff

Rajamahendravaram: S Satyanarayana, Principal Secretary of BC Welfare Department, urged staff to take measures to provide better education in BC welfare hostels.

He was speaking at a meeting with Hostel Welfare Officers from both East and West Godavari districts, held at the Sub-Collector’s office conference hall on Friday.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary announced a new system to evaluate and improve the performance of BC Welfare Department Hostel Welfare Officers (HWOs).

He stated that duties would be assigned and specific marks would be allocated for each task. He added that the department would appoint 244 Class IV employees in hostels across the state by September 5.

BC Welfare Department Director A Mallikarjuna said that District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) should play a key role in providing better facilities for students.

He advised them to inform the district collectors about the issues in the hostels and take steps to secure the necessary funds.

He also announced that review meetings would be held every three months.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Director of BC Welfare, D.C.S. Raju, MJP Residential School Secretary P Madhavi Latha, and DSWOs, B Shashank, Satya Ramesh, and Venkateswara Rao.