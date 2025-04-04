Be proactive, CM advises ministers, MLAs

Vijayawada: Comparing Andhra Pradesh's welfare schemes with those of neighboring states, CM N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that AP's benefits were four times higher. He emphasised the need for the government to be more proactive in ensuring these benefits reach the people effectively and in raising awareness about them.

During his interaction with ministers after concluding the official agenda, Naidu directed leaders and senior officials to spend three days and two nights in villages as part of the ‘Swarnagramam’ (Golden Village) initiative. This initiative aims to foster direct engagement with rural communities.

The government is also considering names for the initiative, such as "Palle Nidra" (Village Stay) and "Palle Velugu" (Rural Enlightenment). Highlighting its significance, Naidu accused the YSRCP of being desperate and unable to accept its electoral defeat. He alleged that the Opposition was conspiring to tarnish government's image.

Referring to the case of Pastor Praveen's death, Naidu stated that the Opposition had made a concerted effort to defame the government. He credited CCTV footage for playing a crucial role in uncovering the truth.

Naidu warned that if the government was not cautious, the Opposition, using party owned social media and false narratives, could distort the true intent of well-meaning schemes. He urged the ministers to remain vigilant and to promptly counter such misinformation campaigns.

Additionally, Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for mismanaging outsourcing jobs through APCOS (Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services). He alleged that reckless appointments had disrupted the system and pointed out that the Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) alone had 4,000 outsourced employees. Stressing the need for proper regulations in outsourcing, he proposed forming a cabinet subcommittee to streamline the hiring process.

The Cabinet extensively discussed how APCOS could be utilised to grant autonomy to various departments and considered forming a ministerial subcommittee for this purpose. Furthermore, discussions were held regarding the optimal use of "Rushikonda Palace," with the Chief Minister urging ministers and public representatives to visit the site and provide their recommendations.