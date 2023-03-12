Bharat gives new lease of life to 9-year-old girl

Kurnool: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Kurnool constituency in-charge TG Bharat gave a new lease of life to a nine-year-old girl, who was suffering from heart problem. According to information, one Roopa, the daughter of Naga Maddaiah and Geetha, a resident of Bapuji Nagar in Kurnool town, was suffering from heart problem.





The parents took her to a private hospital where the doctors after conducting medical tests suggested them to take her to Hyderabad for surgery. The doctors also said the cost of surgery would be Rs 4 lakhs or more than that. Naga Maddaiah who could not afford such a huge amount approached TG Bharat and urged him to save her daughter.





Moved by her story, TG Bharat immediately ordered the authorities at Gowri Gopal hospital to admit Roopa. After conducting a series of tests, the doctors performed surgery on February 11 under the guidance of Dr Laxman Rao. The doctors has discharged Roopa as her health condition improved. The parents, Naga Maddiah, Geetha along with Roopa met TG Bharat on Saturday and extended their heartfelt thanks to him.