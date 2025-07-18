Bhoomi Puja performed for IOC gas storage facility at Tirumala

Tirumala: TTD Chairman B R Naidu performed the Bhoomi Puja on Wednesday for the construction of an LPG gas storage facility with a capacity of 45 metric tonnes at Outer Ring Road, Tirumala, to meet TTD’s future requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman said that IOCL has been continuously supplying LPG to TTD for the past two decades and that a new agreement has now been signed for uninterrupted supply for the next 30 years.

The plant, to be jointly executed by TTD and IOCL, will be built in over 1.86 acres at a cost of Rs 8.13 crore and is expected to be completed within six months.

The stored LPG will be used for the preparation of laddu prasadam and free meals.

The Chairman noted that this initiative will help TTD save approximately Rs 1.50 crore annually.

IOCL Marketing Director V Satish Kumar stated that a bio-gas plant was also under construction near the Tirumala dumping yard at a cost of Rs 12.05 crore. Of the 55 tonnes of wet waste generated daily, around 40 tonnes will be processed by IOCL to produce 1,000 kg of bio-gas each day.

The new plant will be equipped with advanced safety and operational features, including 45 MT mounted storage vessels, a 1,500 kg vaporizer, fire-fighting systems, sprinkler mechanisms, two water tanks, a diesel generator set, remote-operated valves, gas leakage alarms, a tank lorry decantation system, CCTV surveillance, GMS, TFMS and ILSD.

TTD chief engineer Satyanarayana, EEs Subrahmanyam, Sudhakar, DE Chandrasekhar, along with other officials from TTD and IOCL were present at the ceremony.