BJP holds grand Sobha Yatra in Puttaparthi

Puttaparthi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) conducted a grand Sobha Yatra followed by a district-level meeting in Puttaparthi, showcasing its organisational strength and unity.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of party workers, including a strong contingent of women activists from Dharmavaram.

The Sobha Yatra, symbolizing spirituality and party discipline, began at Saima Hotel and concluded at the RVJ Function Hall. It was flagged off by Health Minister and Dharmavaram MLA Satya Kumar Yadav, along with BJP State president PVN Madhav and party State vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy. The yatra reflected the party‘s core values of devotion, discipline, and dedication.

At the district-level meeting that followed, Minister Satya Kumar Yadav hailed PVN Madhav’s political journey from an RSS karyakarta to State BJP president as an inspiration for grassroots workers.

He described Madhav as a symbol of merit-based and non-dynastic leader in the BJP.

The Minister also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global leadership, stating that Modi is set to surpass Jawaharlal Nehru’s tenure - an achievement that brings pride to every Indian.

Special recognition was given to the disciplined participation of women party workers from Dharmavaram, who arrived early in the morning to attend the event.

Prominent BJP leaders present included Adoni MLA Parthasarathi, State general secretary Bitra Shivannarayana, State vice-presidents Vishnuvardhan and Chandrdzamouli, district president GM Sekhar, and others like Balakrishna Yadav, Gudise Devanand, Mitta Vamsi, Ramanamurthy, Ramesh Reddy, Talupula Gangadhar, PT Anjaneyulu, B Amara Devendra, T. Harikrishna Goud and Sake Obulesu.

The event reinforced BJP’s expanding base and disciplined cadre in Andhra Pradesh.