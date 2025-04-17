BJP Mazdoor Cell leaders meet SP

Ongole: Bharatiya Janata Party Andhra Pradesh Mazdoor Cell president Shaik Khalifatulla Basha and other leaders met Prakasam district Superintendent of Police AR Damodar at his office in Ongole on Wednesday, and discussed the importance and implementation of the E-Shram cards to the eligible personnel in the department.

During the meeting, Khalifatulla Basha explained to the SP that E-Shram cardholders receive compensation of two lakh rupees from the central government in cases of accidental death or complete disability. He requested the SP’s cooperation in organizing a camp to issue E-Shram cards and state government labour department cards to eligible personnel working in the police department. SP Damodar responded positively to his request, assuring that his department would extend support in providing these benefits to eligible unorganized workers within the police force. Basha noted that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has taken numerous steps to implement this scheme nationwide, with special focus on its implementation in Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP AP Mazdoor Cell assistant secretary Siddambi and BJMC Prakasam district leader Ramulu were also present during the meeting.