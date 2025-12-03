Blueprint ready for India’s 1st aviation Educity in Vizag

Amaravati: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday met senior officials of the GMR Group in New Delhi and finalised the development plan for India’s first Aviation Education City to be established at Visakhapatnam. The GMR Group, a global leader in airport design, construction and management, will partner with the Andhra Pradesh government in building the project.

Lokesh and GMR executives held detailed discussions on positioning Educity as a specialised hub for training and education in aviation, space and defence technologies. As part of the plan, the state will bring in international universities with domain expertise in these sectors.

Officials said the project will play a key role in expanding the Andhra Pradesh Aviation Cluster and is expected to emerge as a major economic catalyst for the North Andhra region.

The minister noted that the Educity will not only generate skilled manpower for the aviation ecosystem but also attract allied industries, research institutions and training organisations, making it a “game changer” for the region’s long-term industrial growth. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu participated in the meeting alongside GMR senior executives SGK Kishore, C Prasanna, Piyush Naidu and others.