Botsa Satyanarayana’s wife turns lawyer

Amaravati: Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi, wife of AP minister Botsa Satyanarayana, a former member of the Lok Sabha, has become an advocate of the High Court. Jhansi, who has completed MA, LLB, LLM, recently joined the Andhra Pradesh High Court Bar Association. Registered and started practice.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana congratulated her on this occasion. On the one hand, she completed her higher studies while doing public service while being in politics. Jhansi, who was elected to the Lok Sabha twice, was recognized as the best parliamentarian.

She has done public service as ZP Chairman of Vizianagaram district twice, MP of Bobbili and MP of Vizianagaram Jhansi. She continued her studies while being busy in active politics.

Jhansi, who tried to empower women in politics, also went to and fro in higher education. During her tenure as an MP, she completed her PhD in Philosophy, Women Empowerment and Social Law.