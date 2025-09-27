Live
- Apna.co Launches AI-Powered ‘Apna Safety’ to Combat Job Scams During India’s Festive Hiring Surge
- Kalladka to receive prestigious award
- Union Minister attends final rites of Bhyrappa
- Community’s trust sustains Dharmasthala amid allegations: Dr Veerendra Heggade
- Shirapur model rainwater harvesting project to boost groundwater in Kalyana Karnataka
- O2 to Rajanivaasa : Raghav Nayak on experimenting with stories that speak
- Bride’s mother accuses YouTuber of fraud, raises safety concerns
- Brahmotsavam Celebrations Underway at Tirumala, Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva held
- Fake ‘Dr. Abdul Kalam Foundation’ marathon dupes participants
- No temple funds deposited in state treasury, clarifies Minister
Highlights
The majestic Brahmotsavams are currently in progress at the Srivari Temple, attracting large crowds of devotees. As part of the festivities, the...
The majestic Brahmotsavams are currently in progress at the Srivari Temple, attracting large crowds of devotees.
As part of the festivities, the Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva was conducted this morning, during which the Lord appeared in the form of Rajamannar with the assistance of Charnakol.
Devotees have gathered in large numbers to witness the divine darshan. The Sarvabhupala Vahana Seva is scheduled to take place from 7 to 9 pm, adding to the splendour of the celebrations.
