Brahmotsavam Celebrations Underway at Tirumala, Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva held

The majestic Brahmotsavams are currently in progress at the Srivari Temple, attracting large crowds of devotees.

As part of the festivities, the Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva was conducted this morning, during which the Lord appeared in the form of Rajamannar with the assistance of Charnakol.

Devotees have gathered in large numbers to witness the divine darshan. The Sarvabhupala Vahana Seva is scheduled to take place from 7 to 9 pm, adding to the splendour of the celebrations.