  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Brahmotsavam Celebrations Underway at Tirumala, Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva held

Brahmotsavam Celebrations Underway at Tirumala, Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva held
x
Highlights

The majestic Brahmotsavams are currently in progress at the Srivari Temple, attracting large crowds of devotees. As part of the festivities, the...

The majestic Brahmotsavams are currently in progress at the Srivari Temple, attracting large crowds of devotees.

As part of the festivities, the Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva was conducted this morning, during which the Lord appeared in the form of Rajamannar with the assistance of Charnakol.

Devotees have gathered in large numbers to witness the divine darshan. The Sarvabhupala Vahana Seva is scheduled to take place from 7 to 9 pm, adding to the splendour of the celebrations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick