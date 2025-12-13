Bronze statue of Vajpayee unveiled in Anantapur

Anantapur: A bronze statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee was unveiled at Gutti Road in Anantapur on Friday as part of the Atal Modi Good Governance Yatra (Atal Aashayam Modito Susādhayam).

Finance and Planning Minister Payyavula Keshav attended as chief guest, along with Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, Government Whip Kalava Srinivasulu, MLAs Daggubati Prasad, Gummanur Jayaram, Amilineni Surendra Babu, former MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, AP Labour Welfare Board Chairman Venkata Sivaudu, BJP State President Madhav, BJP National Council Member S Vishnuvardhan Reddy and several other leaders.

Following the unveiling, the dignitaries offered floral tributes to Vajpayee. A public meeting was later held, beginning with the lighting of the lamp.