Call for extensive campaign on GST reforms

Guntur: As part of the ‘Super GST- Super Savings’ campaign, joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava instructed officials to organise large-scale awareness programmes on Monday in salons, spas, and other commercial establishments across the district.

He conducted a teleconference with the concerned officials on Sunday to review the progress of the ‘Super GST- Super Savings’ initiative and emphasised the need for extensive awareness activities on Monday. The joint collector further directed the education department officials to organise programmes in all schools, colleges, and educational institutions across the district on October 7 and 8.

He suggested that essay-writing, drawing, and elocution competitions be conducted in these institutions, focusing on various GST-related themes-- the evolution of GST in India – from concept to implementation, major reforms introduced post-implementation, significance of GST as India’s largest tax transformation, one nation- one tax, tax rates and slabs, role of GST in simplifying indirect taxation, its impact on the economy and society, benefits to consumers and ease of doing business, transparency, reduced tax burden, and enhanced compliance, specific exemptions and measures for small businesses, GST 2.0 reforms – rationalisation of rates, widening the tax base, and sectoral equity, impact on household savings, inflation control, and affordable essential goods, empowerment of MSMEs, promotion of exports, and support to Make in India, role of GST in affordable housing, infrastructure, and improved rural connectivity, cheaper transportation, educational materials, and medicines through tax relief, use of technology – e-invoicing, digital refunds, automated filing, and simplified taxpayer experience.

He instructed officials to upload photographs and videos of these programmes on the designated official portal promptly.