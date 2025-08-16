Call to draw inspiration from sacrifices of freedom-fighters

Ongole: The offices of various departments in the government and private administration hoisted the national flag high, and the employees in them celebrated the 79th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and gaiety on Friday.

Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna hoisted the national flag at the Collectorate, while the district officers were also present. He asked the staff to work with dedication and strive for the development of the district, by taking the selfless sacrifices of the freedom fighters as inspiration.

Prakasam district SP, AR Damodar hoisted the tricolour at the District Police Office in Ongole and extended Independence Day wishes to the staff and public. The SP said that the staff and public should be ready for the service of the country and the people by taking inspiration from the freedom fighters.

At the Independence Day celebrations in AKVK Vidyakendram, old students and the Twenty Point Programme Implementation Committee chairman, Lanka Dinakar, participated.

The college president, Mandava Nageswara Rao, secretary and correspondent Chenchu Ramaiah, principal Ramireddy, auditor Thiruvayi Kumar, and others also attended the flag hoisting. The CSR Sarma College and Vidyalaya staff and students also participated in the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Freedom to India. The secretary and correspondent Karavadi Raghavarao, treasurer ON Sastry, school principal YS Digvijay, teachers I Ramalakshmi, Eswar, Malleswari, Durga, Sunitha, and others participated in the programme as the management committee members hoisted the flag.

The tiny tots dressed up in the getups of the freedom fighters and historical leaders grabbed the attention of all.