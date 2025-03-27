Cancer screening programme ‘ColFit’ launched

Visakhapatnam: With an aim to prevent colorectal cancer and detect their early signs, Apollo Hospitals Health City launched ColFit, a cutting-edge colorectal cancer screening programme, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The screening programme was initiated as part of preventive healthcare, a streamlined and accessible screening process for individuals at risk of colorectal cancer.

Consultant Surgical Oncology, Apollo Hospitals Palavalasa Niranjan emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare in combating colorectal cancer. “Early detection is our most powerful tool in the fight against cancer. Our aim is to ensure that colorectal cancer screening becomes a routine part of healthcare,” he explained. Senior consultant medical gastroenterologist Varun Tej of the hospital said, “The programme provides a structured approach to risk assessment and screening, ensuring that high-risk patients are identified early and provided with appropriate care.”

Elaborating about the programme further, senior consultant radiation oncology Suman Das said, “It ensures that screening is accessible and encourages early intervention, which can significantly improve survival rates.”

The screening programme was launched in the presence of Medical Superintendent V Bala Krishna, unit head of the Apollo Cancer Centres K Brahmaji Naidu, senior consultant radiation oncology Aditya Narayan, consultant medical gastroenterologist V Srinivasa Rao, among others.