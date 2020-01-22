Capital region farmers observe bandh for the second consecutive day

Amaravati: The villagers of the capital region continued to observe bandh on the second consecutive day on Wednesday protesting against the shifting of capital city from here. The farmers vowed that they would intensify the agitation against the proposal of three capitals and continued their relay hunger strike in the Velagapuidi and Krishnayapalem villages. The student unions stalled the school and college buses from going to their respective destinations.

In the meantime, the TDP leaders who were furious at the police acts took a clash with police, which led to the TDP leader holding DSP Sitaramaiah's collar. The embarrassed policemen retorted to the TDP leaders, which raged a tension situation.

On the other hand, police are giving strict order to the public that there is no permission for the bandh and those who resort to any untoward incidents will be arrested and filed cases. Police urged the JAC to withdraw the bandh as the Students, employees and the public in Guntur rural areas are said to be in trouble due to bandh.

The police have warned of strict action if the protester would instigate the shop owners to shut their outlets.