Cases filed against 2 at TTD for selling VIP break darshan tickets in black

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Vigilance and security department have filed cases against middlemen and TTD Superintendent who were selling VIP Break Darshan tickets.

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Vigilance and security department have filed cases against middlemen and TTD Superintendent who were selling VIP Break Darshan tickets. The vigilance wing found that they have been selling tickets for the last few years. So far, they have sold 721 Srivari tickets and have been charging exorbitant prices for AC rooms.

Vigilance officials lodged complaints against TTD Superintendent Mallikarjun, Vamsi and Muralikrishna who hail from Vijayawada, and also against two women.

Two town police have registered cases and the investigation is underway.

