Chandrababu and Lokesh wishes Pawan on Jana Sena's 12th formation day

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh have extended their congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on the occasion of the 12th formation day of the Jana Sena Party. The leaders shared their wishes on the social media platform X, with Naidu praising Jana Sena as a party rooted in commitment and values.

In a post, the Chief Minister emphasised that the party continues to embody a dedication to compromise while upholding its core principles.

Minister Lokesh also took to X, congratulating Pawan Kalyan, along with party leaders and activists, on the anniversary. He highlighted Jana Sena's commitment to the economic and social development of Andhra Pradesh, asserting that the party plays a vital role in the state's progress. Lokesh expressed confidence that Jana Sena is poised for a brighter future.