Chandrababu extends Sankranti greetings to Telugu people

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu extended his warm greetings to the Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti. He emphasized the importance of community connections, urging everyone to visit their hometowns and interact with fellow villagers during the festival. "This Sankranti should bring new light and happiness to the lives of all people," he remarked.

Chandrababu highlighted his personal tradition of returning to his village each Sankranti, stressing that such practices from leaders can serve as inspiration for the wider community. He credited his wife, Bhuvaneswari, for initiating the tradition of village visits, noting that in today's fast-paced world, fostering human relationships is becoming increasingly essential.

The Chief Minister also expressed a commitment to ensuring that the less fortunate members of society share in the joys of the festival, underlining the responsibility of those better off to assist and support the needy.

In an exciting development, Naidu announced the upcoming release of a P4 concept paper, aimed at promoting social welfare policies, set for tomorrow. The policy will be rolled out following discussions at various levels, with plans to reward individuals and groups that excel in implementing the P4 initiatives at mandal, district, and state levels.

Recognizing the unique traffic surge during this festive season, Chandrababu indicated that he will coordinate with district collectors to manage the influx of travelers heading to their hometowns. Suggestions to arrange additional bus services for students and college-goers are also under consideration, aimed at facilitating their return to rural areas.

The Chief Minister assured that road infrastructure has significantly improved since the previous Sankranti, with plans for further enhancements by the end of the following month.