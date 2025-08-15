Chandrababu hoists national flag in Vijayawada on 79th Independence Day

The 79th Independence Day celebrations were marked by grandeur at the Municipal Stadium in the city, where Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu officially hoisted the national flag. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Vijayanand and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, as well as senior officials, the CM received a salute from the police amidst the festivities.

During the event, CM Naidu took the time to inspect the various battalions participating in the Independence Day parade. The stadium was filled to capacity, with students and local citizens attending in large numbers to witness the celebrations.

CM Naidu greeted attendees from his vehicle as he toured the stadium, where an impressive parade and a variety of performances captivated the audience. The day was a resounding success, showcasing the spirit of independence and community pride.