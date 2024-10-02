Chandrababu Inspects Machilipatnam Port Works, Promises Completion by December 2025

Live
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the construction of the Machilipatnam port is scheduled for completion by December 2025. During a recent inspection of the port works, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to expedite progress and urged officials to accelerate the ongoing construction activities.
Speaking to the media after the inspection, Naidu outlined his vision for the development of Machilipatnam, highlighting plans to attract various industries related to the port. He expressed his commitment to enhancing the region and restoring the prestige of Bandar College.
Accompanied by Minister Kollu Ravindra, MP Balashouri, and other key officials, the Chief Minister reaffirmed his dedication to elevating the city’s economic prospects through this significant infrastructure project. The development of the port is expected to play a crucial role in boosting local industries and creating employment opportunities in the area.