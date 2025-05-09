Chandrababu Mourns Death of Jawan in firing in Jammu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid his respects to Murali Nayak hailing from Sri Satya Sai district died firing by Pakistan emphasising the profound loss felt by the community and the nation at large.

In a heartfelt statement, he extended his deepest condolences to Nayak's family, recognising their suffering during this difficult time. The sacrifice of Murali Nayak will be remembered and honoured as a testament to the bravery of those in the armed forces who serve to protect the nation.

The nation is mourning the tragic loss of soldier Murali Nayak, hailing from Gorantla Mandal in the Penukonda Assembly Constituency of Sri Sathya Sai District. Nayak made the ultimate sacrifice while bravely defending the country, and his death has sparked a wave of sorrow across the region.

Tributes are pouring in for the martyr, with many expressing their admiration for his dedication and service.