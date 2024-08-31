Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Heavy Rain Impact and Relief Measures in Affected Areas

In response to the torrential rains sweeping across various districts and towns, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting with state officials to assess the situation. During the discussions, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for vigilance and urged officials to issue timely instructions to the public regarding safety measures.

The CM has directed government personnel to be on standby for necessary relief operations, ensuring that communities are adequately supported during this challenging time. He specifically highlighted the importance of preventing accidents caused by flooded areas and downed power lines, instructing all departments to remain alert and responsive.

In light of the severe weather conditions, the Chief Minister announced that schools in the heavily affected regions will be granted a holiday to ensure the safety of students. Additionally, he proposed the installation of warning boards at overflowing streams and hazardous road bends to help prevent accidents.

To further enhance public safety, CM Naidu suggested sending SMS alerts to residents in regions experiencing heavy rainfall, ensuring they are informed of potential risks and safety advisories. The administration is committed to prioritizing the well-being of citizens during this adverse weather event.