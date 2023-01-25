Chandrababu Naidu will meet same fate as NTR at 74: Lakshmi Parvathi

Visakhapatnam: Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao was backstabbed when he was 74-year-old and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu would meet a similar fate next year when he reaches the same age, predicted YSR Congress Party leader Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi.

Speaking at the media conference held in the YSRCP party office here on Tuesday, Lakshmi Parvathi came down heavily on Naidu's attitude. "How long would you continue with your demonic attitude? How many people are you going to kill in the process of regaining power?" she questioned.

Lakshmi Parvathi mentioned that she has a list of lands obtained illegally by Naidu along with the property owned by him in Tamil Nadu, Nellore and Bengaluru. "If the Centre could call for inquiry into Naidu's assets accumulation, the true picture would come out," she opined.

Lakshmi Parvathi demanded the Opposition to raise a single mistake committed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who considers welfare of the people and development of the state as his two eyes. "With the 2024 polls, people are sure to bury Naidu and his political history," she mentioned.

Speaking about TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh's padayatra, Lakshmi Parvathi ridiculed that there is nothing to fear if a buffoon or a comedian is taking up a trek and the padayatra would be a comedy show for the people to watch. "Since Naidu's son is fit for nothing, he is dependent on his adopted son. Naidu worries about his son and his future," she pointed out.

Referring to the court judgements, Lakshmi Parvathi said that the YSRCP never criticised the judges for their verdict but only the verdict called for a debate as they were crazy in Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. "But when it comes to the verdict against the TDP, the Opposition gets into personal remarks against the judges," she said. Further, she said that Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'grama swarajayam' came true only during Jagan's rule.