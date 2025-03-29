  • Menu
Chandrababu pays tribute to NTR on TDP Formation Day

In a grand celebration at NTR Bhavan, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) marked its formation day with fervour.

In a grand celebration at NTR Bhavan, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) marked its formation day with fervour. Party chief and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alongside Minister Nara Lokesh and party AP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, honoured the occasion by hoisting the party flag and paying tribute to the statue of NTR, the party's founder.

During the festivities, CM Chandrababu extended heartfelt wishes to TDP members at the 'X' venue, stating, “Congratulations to the members of the Telugu Desam family. For 43 years, our party has occupied a special place in the hearts of the Telugu people. With the divine blessings of 'Anna' Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, TDP has emerged as a force to be reckoned with, shining brightly due to the unwavering commitment, struggle, and sacrifice of its activists. We are proud to be the only political party where members will passionately chant 'Jai Telugu Desam' even under the most challenging circumstances. The TDP flag stands as a symbol of self-respect for the Telugu people.”

