Chandrababu to launch Annadata Sukhibhav scheme in Prakasam today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Prakasam district on Saturday to launch the Annadata Sukhibhav scheme, one of the state’s "Super Six" guarantees. The official launch will take place at East Veerapalaem village in the Darsi constituency.

Under this scheme, eligible farmers will receive an annual support of ₹14,000 in addition to the ₹6,000 provided through the central government’s PM Kisan scheme. The first instalment of ₹7,000 will be deposited into farmers’ accounts on the same day. A total of 2,68,165 farmers in Prakasam district have been identified as beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to arrive at the helipad near Darsi at 10:35 am. He will then proceed to East Veerapalaem to take part in a farmers’ meeting and formally inaugurate the PM Kisan–Annadata Sukhibhav programme. Following this, he is expected to attend a meeting with local TDP workers.

Ministers Dola Sri Balaveeranjaneyaswamy and Gottipati Ravikumar reviewed the event arrangements on Friday.