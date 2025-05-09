Chandrababu to visit Anantapur to inspect Handri-Neeva canal expansion

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Anantapur district on Friday to oversee the expansion and lining of the Handri-Neeva canal in the Uravakonda constituency. His itinerary begins with a departure from Undavalli at 10:00 am, arriving at Vijayawada Airport by 10:35 am. He will then take a flight to Puttaparthi Airport in Sri Sathya Sai district, landing at 11:20 am.

From Puttaparthi, Naidu will travel by helicopter, departing at 11:30 am and reaching Chayapuram in Uravakonda at 12:00 pm. Following a brief landing at the helipad, he will inspect the canal expansion work near Chayapuram at 12:10 pm. A meeting with officials from the Water Resources Department is scheduled to follow.

After concluding his inspection, Naidu will head to Prajavedika, expected to arrive by 12:50 pm, where he will allocate time for discussions until 1:30 pm. A face-to-face session with local residents of Chayapuram Gram Panchayat is arranged from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. The Chief Minister will then leave Chayapuram at 3:35 pm, returning to the helipad for a 3:45 pm departure.

Naidu is scheduled to arrive back at Puttaparthi Airport by 4:15 pm. He will subsequently leave for Hyderabad at 4:25 pm. In anticipation of the visit, police officials have implemented stringent security measures to ensure the Chief Minister's safety.