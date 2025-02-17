Charity Women’s food festival packs delicious dishes

Kurnool: The ‘Charity Women’s Food Festival’ organided by the Women’s Wing of Manavata Voluntary Service Organisation, concluded successfully on Sunday at the KUDA Office premises. The festival was inaugurated by APSP Battalion DSP Mehboob Basha, DFO Palle Sivashankar Reddy, and KUDA Executive Engineer Suresh. The event was aimed at raising funds for a cancer screening camp in honour of International Women’s Day and supporting women entrepreneurs. Women from the organisation prepared and sold a variety of homemade dishes with all proceeds directed toward these charitable initiatives.

The festival featured a diverse range of dishes, including ragi mudde, mutton biryani, millet sambar rice, penne, fish fry, mutton cutlets, gingelly and sesame laddus, sprouts, chaat items, and milk nannari drinks. The food stalls opened at 12 pm and saw an overwhelming response with all items sold out by 2:30 pm.

Expressing gratitude for the public’s support, Women’s Wing Convener Yani Pratap stated that the festival’s success demonstrated strong community backing for charitable causes. Women who participated in the event shared their joy at the enthusiastic turnout and contributions.

Several individuals including Women’s Wing President Deepa, Aparna, Chandrakala, Padma, Manjula, Lakshmi Samba, Leela, Police Lakshmi, Reshma, Saroj, Ifat, Haseena, Noori, Saujanya, Suvarna Pratap, Sunil, Gangaram, Shoban Babu, Manohar Reddy, Patil Hanumanth Reddy, Shiva Reddy, Srinivasulu, and Ramachandra Rao, actively took part in the event.