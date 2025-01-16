Chicken prices shoot up demand rises on Kanuma

Vijayawada: Chicken prices increased by 20 to 40 per cent on Wednesday due to a rise in demand from the customers on Kanuma, the third day of the Sankranti festival. Till Tuesday, the chicken meat was sold between Rs 200 and Rs 220 a kg in Vijayawada. But the price spiked to Rs 260-280 a kg on Wednesday in view of Kanuma as there is a tradition of eating non-vegetarian food on the third day of the festival.

The country chicken price has also increased to Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 a kg in the city. Heavy rush was seen at meat shops and the market in Besant Road, which is one of the biggest markets in Vijayawada city, since early morning.

The traders did a brisk business on Wednesday as a large number of people thronged the chicken and mutton shops. For cleaning country chicken, workers normally charge Rs 70 to Rs 100 but on Wednesday, they collected Rs 200.

Mutton was sold at Rs 840 to Rs 900 a kg. Mutton shops were also busy with heavy rush of customers.

After the cockfights, owners of the roosters sell the meat of vanquished birds.

The roosters’ meat had a very good demand and people competed to buy the chicken because the roosters were fed with nutritious food like nuts, dry fruits, mutton and other items.

Telugu people serve a variety of dishes to the guests during the three-day Sankranti festival. On the third day, a wide variety of special curries are made with chicken and mutton and served to the guests, particularly to sons-in-law.