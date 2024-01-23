Chintamaneni Prabhakar participate in Babu surety Bhavishyat ki Guarantee in Denduluru

Chintamaneni Prabhakar, a former state government whip and former MLA of Dendulur, expressed his concerns about the current chief minister, Jaganmohan Reddy, stating that his lack of understanding of important issues such as state development, support to industrial sectors, investments, and job creation, has resulted in the youth of the state having a bleak future.

Prabhakar recently participated in the "Babu Surety - Bhavishayat ki Guarantee" program held in Ammapalem, Pedavegi Mandal, Denduluru Constituency. As part of the program, he paid tribute to the statue of Ambedkar and visited every house in the village, explaining the 6 guarantees introduced by Chandrababu Naidu. He claimed that once the TDP Janasena government comes to power, it will provide 20 lakh jobs, ensuring a bright future for the youth. He also assured his support to the unemployed youth by providing financial aid.Prabhakar mentioned that the people are ready to support the TDP Janasena alliance in the upcoming elections, as they believe it will benefit the state. Later, he participated in special prayers held at Ammapalem CSI Christ Temple.









In recent developments, several YCP leaders and activists, including Medanki.Praveen, Remalli.Ratna Prasad, Remalli, Akhil, Marimudi.Mani Babu, and others, have joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in the presence of Prabhakar. Prabhakar warmly welcomed them to the party, and they were presented with party scarves.



The event was attended by mandal party presidents, senior leaders, and various TDP Janasena leaders and activists.