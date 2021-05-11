Chittoor collector launches inquiry into Tirupati RUIA incident, says currently situation is under control

Chittoor district collector Hari narayanan has launched an inquiry into the Tirupati RUIA incident. The collector said 11 people had died due to low oxygen pressure and revealed the delay in Oxygen tanker from Chennai had been the reason. He said the immediate recovery of oxygen saved many lives and the major accident was avoided by providing oxygen in a timely manner. A thousand people are being treated in RUIA, the collector said.



Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy expressed shock over the Tirupati RUIAincident. The families of the deceased will be taken care of, the minister said. The minister thanked the doctors and staff who immediately restored oxygen and saved hundreds of lives.



Meanwhile, the superintendent Dr Bharathi expressed shock over the Tirupati Ruia incident. She explained that the oxygen that was supposed to come from Sriperambaduru did not arrive on time. Dr Bharathi said bulk cylinders were set up as an alternative.

