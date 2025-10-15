Chittoor mango farmers receive Rs 146.84 crore subsidy

Chittoor: The State government has credited Rs 146.84 crore in subsidy directly into the bank accounts of 31,929 mango farmers in Chittoor district, fulfilling its promise to support mango growers, District Collector Sumit Kumar announced on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, the Collector said the subsidy was disbursed under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for 3.67 lakh metric tonnes of mangoes produced during the season. District Horticulture Officer Madhusudan Reddy also attended the press meet.

“As per the State Government’s decision to provide a subsidy of Rs 4 per kilogram to mango farmers, Rs 146.84 crore has been credited to the accounts of 31,929 eligible farmers. The highest disbursement was recorded in Bangarupalem mandal,” the Collector said.

He added that, unlike Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh is the only state providing both subsidies and minimum support prices for mango growers. “On behalf of the mango farmers, I express gratitude to the State government for standing by them,” he noted.

The Collector explained that eligibility was determined after thorough verification through e-Crop booking and field inspections. Farmers who have not yet received the amount but meet the eligibility criteria need not worry, he said.

“They can submit their grievances to RSK (Rythu Seva Kendras), or to mandal and district-level horticulture officials by October 30. Their eligibility will be verified within 48 hours,” he assured.

He also mentioned that 21 farmers are eligible for subsidies exceeding Rs 5 lakh each, and their cases are under review before final payment. Referring to the food processing units in Gudipala, Punganur, and Bangarupalem, the Collector said units that fail to offer government-declared prices to farmers will not receive any support from the Industries Department.

“Agro-based industries should not operate solely for commercial or political interests, but must also consider the welfare of the farming community,” the Collector added.