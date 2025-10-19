Clean air awareness programme held in Lakshmipuram

Vijayawada: As part of the Swarnandhra–Swachhandhra campaign, a special awareness programme on Clean Air and Green Initiatives was organised at Lakshmipuram in Tiruvuru mandal of NTR district on Saturday.

NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao participated in the event along with local representatives, officials, and villagers.

The programme began with a tree plantation drive, followed by the distribution of vermicompost to farmers at a rate of Rs 10 per kilogram. Officials also inspected stalls set up by the Anganwadi, Medical and Health Department, and PM Suryagarh.

As part of the initiative, household compost pits and soak pits were taken up under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, and solar rooftop installation was launched at the Panchayat office. An E-bike and bicycle rally was also organised to promote clean mobility. Green Ambassadors and women involved in waste segregation were felicitated for their contributions.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Lakshmisha stressed the need for collective responsibility to ensure a pollution-free environment. He said achieving Viksit Bharat and Swarnandhra @2047 requires increased greenery, the adoption of renewable energy, and the promotion of eco-friendly practices.

He urged citizens to use public transport, avoid burning crop residues, and switch to solar energy.

Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao appealed to the people to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner, avoiding harmful firecrackers.

He emphasised that clean air is vital for both environmental protection and human health, noting that air pollution causes respiratory ailments and other health issues. The legislator urged citizens to celebrate the festival with joy and enthusiasm while adopting eco-friendly practices in their daily lives to help control pollution and safeguard the environment.

Madiga Corporation Director Vasam Muniyya, MPP G Bharathi, Sarpanch G Srinivasa Rao, Tiruvuru RDO K Madhuri, DPO P Lavanya Kumari, DMHO Dr M Suhasini, and several officials participated in the event.