CM committed to minorities' welfare: Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Chittoor: Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been committed to the welfare of minorities and spent Rs 6.5 crore for construction of Shadi Khanas in Chittoor district.

Participating in an Iftar party held at Punganur on Sunday, the minister said the government allotted Rs 2.5 crore for completion of newly sanctioned Shadi Khanas in the district.

The minister called upon the minorities to utilise the welfare schemes being introduced by the government for their financial empowerment.

District Collector S Shanmohan, Chittoor MP N Reddappa, Chittoor and Thanballapalli legislators A Srinivasulu and P Dwarakanatha Reddy were present.