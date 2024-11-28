Live
- JSP hails TTD for setting up committee on Tirumala mutts
- Tamil star couple Suriya, Jyothika visit Kollur temple
- Renukaswamy ‘menace to society’, Darshan tells HC
- Revanth to visit Peddapally on Dec 4
- Yuva Sangam Phase 5: Students delegation from Bihar reaches IIT Dharwad
- 1 dies, 8 fall ill due to acid leak in pharma unit in Parawada
- MUDA Scam: Petition filed in court against CM’s wife, 11 others
- Speculations about Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka gain momentum
- Free German language training for nursing students launched
- Smuggling arms into India: NIA conducts searches against 'terror-gangster syndicate'
Just In
CM likely to visit Polavaram in December first week
Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to inspect the progress of Polavaram project works in the first week of December and release the schedule for the construction of new diaphragm wall and cofferdam, according to Minister for Irrigation Nimmala Ramanaidu.
Addressing a review meeting at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Wednesday, the Minister said a website will be developed to monitor the daily progress of the Polavaram project works. He directed the officials to complete lining works of Polavaram canals.
The Minister also reviewed the progress of works of Handri-Neeva, Veligonda, Chintalapudi, interlinking of Godavari and Penna, Budameru and Godavari delta.
He said officials should see that the elections are completed peacefully for the Water Users Associations on December 8.
Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) G Saiprasad, ENC M Venkateswara Rao and others were present.