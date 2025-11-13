CM meets Ambassador of Italy to India, Nepal

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met H.E. Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal ahead of CII Partnership Summit 2025.

Taking to 'X', the Chief Minister expressed happiness over the meeting, sharing, "Delighted to meet H.E. Antonio Enrico Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India and Nepal, on the sidelines of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam."

Informing that the discussions focused on key sectors for collaboration between Andhra Pradesh and Italy in the areas of automotive and auto components, machinery, manufacturing, energy, fashion, and food processing, the CM further posted, "I invited Italian companies to explore partnerships in agri-machinery, renewable energy and shipbuilding in Andhra Pradesh. We also discussed the possibility of developing an Italian Industrial Cluster in Andhra Pradesh to strengthen long-term trade and investment ties."