CM N Chandrababu Naidu tells MPs to focus on getting funds

Vijayawada : The TDP-led alliance government is pinning high hopes on the Union Budget. The state government has given a detailed report on the state’s financial condition to the Centre. The state government had submitted department-wise schemes and their requirement to put the state back on track.

Stating this at the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party meeting, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the MPs to be in regular touch with all Union ministers and see that the funds that were due to the state were released as early as possible and also get necessary clearances for various pending schemes and projects.

For the first time, the ministers of state cabinet were also invited to the meeting and a coordination committee has been formed so that the MPs can get real-time feedback on the requirements of each department. Each MP has been allotted certain departments to take care of and liaison with the Centre for funds.

He also advised the MPs to take the state ministers with them to the Union Ministers concerned if necessary. Naidu said every MP should compete with the other in getting more funds for the state. That should be their only agenda in Delhi. He directed them to get funds under the Jal Jeevan mission and Krishi Sinchai mission for the Polavaram project.



Similarly, he told them to take up the issue of development of the capital city Amaravati. Naidu said the state government was ready to allocate the land for various railway projects which have been pending, including land for a special railway zone at Visakhapatnam. He asked them to follow it up with the Railway Ministry and get the files cleared.

He also told the MPs to see that all measures were taken to revive the Visakhapatnam Steel plant. Along with that he told them to focus on resolving the pending issues related to the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014.

Later, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ramamohan Naidu talking to the media said that there was no question of privatisation of the VSP. He said they had urged the Centre to renew licences for mining in Vijayanagaram district. When asked if the proposed dharna by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in New Delhi figured during the meeting, Ramamohan said that the Chief Minister told them that it was a drama to avoid Assembly session. “No point wasting time in thinking what Jagan will do. Instead invest that time for development of the state. That is important for us, the CM told us,” Rammohan said.