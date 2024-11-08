CM Naidu virtually lays foundation for electrical substation

Markapuram: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu virtually laid the foundation for the works of a new 132/33 KV electrical substation and its associated transmission lines at Chinarikatta village of Konaknamitla mandal in the Prakasam district on Thursday, from the 400/220 KV substation at Thallayapalem in the Amaravati capital region.

The district collector A Thameem Ansariya and Markapur MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy participated in the virtual programme from Chinarikatta and performed the foundation stone laying ceremony for the substation, which was undertaken by the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO) at a cost of Rs 35.50 crore.

The officials explained that the Konaknamitla mandal currently receives power from distant Podili 220 KV and Kanigiri 132 KV substations. They said that the AP TRANSCO has approved the new sub-station by considering the growing industrial and agricultural power demands in the region. The high-voltage capacity 132/33 KV sub-station will facilitate rapid development in surrounding mandals including Konaknamitla, Podili, Marripudi, Kanigiri, and Hanumanthunipaadu, they added.

The officials said that the new sub-station will provide a better quality power supply for domestic and agricultural needs, resolve voltage fluctuation issues, reduce transmission losses, and enable a 9-hour continuous daytime power supply for agriculture.

Upon completion, they said that this project would benefit approximately 3.50 lakh consumers from Konaknamitla, Podili, Marripudi, Kanigiri, and Hanumanthunipaadu mandals.

The CPDCL SE Venkateswara Rao, TRANSCO SE Srinivasa Rao, Kanigiri RDO Kesavardhan Reddy, electricity department officials, mandal officials, and public representatives attended the programme.