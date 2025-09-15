CM to lead collectors' conference from today

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will preside over the two-day 4th Collectors' Conference beginning here on Monday. The conference, being held at the 5th block of the Secretariat, will begin at 10:00 am.

The Chief Minister has sharpened the focus of the conference as ensuring accountability from each district in respect of the delivery of public services and the implementation of government schemes. Accordingly, officials have prepared presentations on various departments to facilitate this review.

On day 1, the conference will cover a wide range of topics like Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), welfare and other schemes, logistics and infrastructure, and Swachh Andhra. A presentation will be given on GSDP, followed by a review of the progress in various sectors, including the primary sector i.e. agriculture and allied fields, industries, tourism, and housing. The Chief Minister will assess the status of these sectors with the respective district collectors. The implementation of welfare initiatives, including the Super Six schemes, Anna Canteens, and the P4 (Public-Private-People-Partnership) model, will be reviewed. Discussions will cover the progress of major infrastructure projects such as roads, ports, airports, highways, irrigation projects, and energy.

At a presentation on the Swachh Andhra initiative, circular economy, and the status of Panchayat Raj and municipal bodies, the Chief Minister will seek details from Collectors on the current situation in their districts. On day 2 of the conference, the focus will shift to human resource development, health, education, and skill development, with the Chief Minister providing specific guidance to the collectors.

The conference will also discuss topics like IT, Quantum Valley, RTIH (Ratan Tata Innovation Hub), public services through WhatsApp, data lakes, and AI.

District-wise reviews will be conducted for revenue-generating departments like Revenue, Land, Stamps and Registration, Excise, Commercial Taxes, Mining, Forest, Transport, and Municipal and Panchayat Raj. The Chief Minister will review the law and order situation with the Superintendents of Police and district collectors and provide appropriate directives on a case by case basis.

The conference will conclude with a discussion on public satisfaction levels with the civil services provided by various government departments.